Boss has now made its acclaimed dual delay pedal compact with the SDE-3

Boss continues to knock it out the park when it comes to delay pedals; 2023 was a golden year, even by the Japanese effects pioneer's standards. On the analogue side we saw the DM-100 Delay Machine raise the bar on BBD-driven repeats, but the digital fans got a feast too with the acclaimed 1983 SDE-3000 rack unit reborn in pedal form. But it was a sizeable pedal, so just as Boss did with the Space Echo, its now made a more compact version called the SDE-3.
Alongside its mono and stereo output options, Boss has included a unique Offset function to the compact versions to allow players access to dual-delay "textures".
Familiar delay time, feedback, rate and depth controls for the modulation are combined with level, time and hi-cut via Boss's stacked knobs to make the most of the scaled-down pedal real estate. An Offset control allows you to alter simultaneous delay timings by up to 100ms for the kind of expansive tones Eddie Van Halen loved so much in the Van Hagar era.
The SDE-3 features two stereo modes include discrete left/right delays and a panning option for "ultra-wide sounds that
move across the stereo field". For those using a two-amp rig with wet-dry setup, dry and effect-only signals can be split, and the direct sound can be muted for studio mixing and parallel effect guitar rigs.
The SDE-3's tap tempo mode is accessed via a press and hold of the pedal switch – but can also be accessed via external footswitch input. This same input can be used for an expression pedal too for altering time, level and feedback parameters with your foot.
Check out the demos above and below to hear what this little pedal can do, and check out Sweetwater and Andertons and Reverb to order for $219.99£169.
I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar in the UK. When I'm not rejigging pedalboards I'm usually thinking about rejigging pedalboards.
