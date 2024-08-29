"It now pushes more air, flaps more trouser leg": The Orange AD200B bass amp comes back redesigned, revamped and reimagined

Orange has unveiled a new and improved version of the AD200 bass amp – a head favoured by low-end icons including Glenn Hughes and Rush's Geddy Lee.

The £2,399/$2,799 200-watt amp features a brand new output transformer to harness double the power at 30Hz and offer players improved response at low frequencies. It's also easier to replace the valves.

(Image credit: Orange Amps)

As usual, Orange Amps Technical Director Ade Emsley says it best: "It now pushes more air, flaps more trouser leg — simple as that."

Each output valve in the AD200 now has its own 12-turn bias pot to enable unmatched valves to sit side by side and empower players to fit their own replacements as and when required.

Orange AD200 and OBC Bass Cabs - An introduction with Ade Emsley - YouTube Watch On

"Now, any tech with a multimeter can bias the amp and match the valves into the amp," adds Emsley. "So, if you’re on the road with a band, you can go swap a worn valve for a new one, dial it in and you’re good to go.

"It’s a big improvement on the previous version," he adds, and demos the amp above. ‘It still does everything the old one does, it’s still the industry standard, but it’s now simpler, easier to use, easier to service and future-proof."

(Image credit: Orange Amps)

Orange's OBC810C, OBC410HC, and OBC115C cabs have also had an overhaul with Celestion Pulse XL bass speakers for "a tight, punchy low-end with a warm mid-range that’s full of presence," according to the company.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Orange Amps)

"The OBC410HC has also been modified by removing one vertical partition and strengthening the horizontal one to be lighter and tighten up low-end response," adds Orange.

More info at Andertons, Sweetwater and Orange Amps