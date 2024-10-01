LR Baggs is making guitars now – can the pickup expert bring something unique to the market with its AEG-1?

The electro-acoustic market market has always faced a challenge; how to make acoustic guitars and pickups that can sound like a guitar unplugged when they're amplified and can hold their own in a mix too. And it's a huge one, but LR Baggs looks ready to take it on as the US company enters the instrument market with the AEG-1.

It's not strictly a hybrid guitar like the Fender Acoustasonic, instead, it aims for versatility in the acoustic world evolving the company's existing and acclaimed HiFi Duet pickup that enables players to dial in a mix of mic and pickup to taste. Heard that kind of thing before? Well, this takes it up to a new level, with a guitar designed around such a system, as Trey Hensley's demo below will showcase.

LR Baggs is known for its acoustic pickups but here it's moved into guitar building that reflects traditional woods with a modern look and design approach. The AEG-1 has an Engelmann spruce top and solid rosewood back that is then inset into the guitar's poplar composite back and sides, assumedly to combine resonance with structural strength for its relatively thin body.

The 16-inch radius Indian rosewood fretboard and African mahogany Modern C neck aim for a more electric guitar-like playability with access to all 20 frets via a cutaway that is supported by Baggs' custom integrated neck support structure. All this is a foundation for the wealth of sounds the pickups system promises to deliver.

The HiFi Duet electronics system features bridge plate pickups alongside a WiFi Duet preamp, and this is paired with a Silo microphone alongside Volume, Mix and Tone controls, a Phase switch, mic trim adjust, and a battery level gauge.

The Silo uses LR Baggs' Tru-Mic technology to help deliver enhanced ambiance alongside feedback resistance. It is mixing this with the sensitivity of HiFi bridge sensors in a guitar built to complement the system that will be key to its design. Baggs knows pickups, and the concept of coming from that origin into guitar design makes this an interesting concept

At $1,599 the 25.675"-scale length AEG-1 is also not out of reach of a lot of gigging musicians who, along with their audiences, could really appreciate the benefit from these sounds.

The AEG-1 is available in three models, according to Sweetwater's listings – Engelmann, Torrefied or Sitka spruce top. The former two are natural finishes while the Sitka is Sunburst.

More info at LR Baggs