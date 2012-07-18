Win a full set of Rockschool guitar books!

Rockschool guitar books competition

Guitarist Magazine and MusicRadar have teamed up with Rockschool, the leading accredited provider of rock and pop exams worldwide, to bring you a fantastic prize of two full sets of nine Rockschool grade books for the guitar syllabus.

Tens of thousands of students every year take Rockschool exams and on the 1 May 2012, Rockschool launched its new syllabus for guitar. Building on the global success of its current exams, Rockschool talked to students and teachers, listened to what they had to say and used their comments as a guide to develop the all-new fourth syllabus.

The new material for the exams features Grammy award winning legendary guitarist Larry Carlton and session great percussionist Nir Z whose credits include Genesis, Chris Cornell and John Mayer.

The syllabus books provide easy-to-follow guides and include commercial quality recordings and backing tracks that deliver great production values. All of the tracks were recorded at Genesis' studios (AKA The Farm) using top producer Nick Davis (Genesis, XTC, Deep Purple, Bjork). Not to mention a line-up of world-class musicians, including Jason Bowld (Pitchshifter, Bullet For My Valentine) and bass players Henry Thomas (Paul Weller) and Dave Marks (Carl Palmer Band).

For further information on Rockschool visit www.rockschool.co.uk/2012syllabus

How to enter

To enter just head to the Rockschool competition page and answer the question below correctly.

What is the highest musical grade you can study with the Rockschool guitar book syllabus?

Grade 8

Grade 10

Grade 7