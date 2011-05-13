Unboxing: Queen guitarist Brian May's Deacy Amp Replica

“It’s kind of magic, that little amplifier. I don’t how it really works and it’s amazing that Deacy put it together from bits out of a skip!” Brian May told us. “Many people have spent hours, days and weeks trying to figure out how it makes that noise. The thing with getting those sounds was all about having the microphone in the right place, moving it onto and off the axis of the speaker, putting it round the back, to the side. All those trumpet and trombone sounds came from that and also using a wah-wah pedal as a tone control. It’s all very crude, there’s no electronic processing at all.”

The Brian May Deacy Amp Replica will be reviewed in a future issue of Guitarist magazine.

