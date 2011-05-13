Unboxing: Queen guitarist Brian May's Deacy Amp Replica
Brian May Deacy Amp Replica - The Original
“It’s kind of magic, that little amplifier. I don’t how it really works and it’s amazing that Deacy put it together from bits out of a skip!” Brian May told us. “Many people have spent hours, days and weeks trying to figure out how it makes that noise. The thing with getting those sounds was all about having the microphone in the right place, moving it onto and off the axis of the speaker, putting it round the back, to the side. All those trumpet and trombone sounds came from that and also using a wah-wah pedal as a tone control. It’s all very crude, there’s no electronic processing at all.”
The Brian May Deacy Amp Replica will be reviewed in a future issue of Guitarist magazine.
Visit My Favourite Magazines to buy the latest issue of Guitarist.
Brian May Deacy Amp Replica
The extremely cool (and optional) flight case...
Brian May Deacy Amp Replica
Looking good so far... The amp comes with a full-colour booklet that explains the R&D and construction processes in intimate detail. Brianhimself was integral to the amp’s production, along with Greg Fryer, Nigel Knight and Pete Malandrone...
Brian May Deacy Amp Replica
The Deacy Replica in all its glory. Just like the original it runs on a single PP9 battery, which is included with the amp. The Fryer Treble Booster, also pictured, is not. ...
Brian May Deacy Amp Replica
The rear of the amp, plus the guitar input. The baffle is made from 12mm chipboard: again, wholly authentic...
Brian May Deacy Amp Replica
Just add a Red Special and you’re good to go. The amp will retail for £765 and will be produced in limited numbers, with further developments waiting to be confirmed.
The Deacy Replica and Fryer Treble Booster, is available from A-Strings, call 0292 047 1157 for more.
