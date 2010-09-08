The 50 Best Guitars To Play Before You Die by Guitarist: support and FAQ

Guitarist has just launched a brand new app for the iPad: The 50 Best Guitars To Play Before You Die.

We've compiled a list of FAQs to guide you through the app or just e-mail us here if you have any questions or feedback.

Q. Where can I download the app?

A. Search for The 50 Best Guitars To Play Before You Die in the Apple App Store or click here.

Q. What is in the app?

A. Beautiful photography, hotspot annotations, expert reviews, swipeable photo galleries, little-known trivia, intuitive navigation, interactive screenshots, buying advice from the Guitarist team. All in one place, all in one app and all about the guitars you need to play!



Just some of gorgeous guitars you'll be interacting with:



- 1937 Martin D-28

- James Trussart Rusty Holey Steelcaster

- Gibson 1959 Les Paul Standard

- Gretsch White Falcon

- Fender 1959-1963 Stratocaster

Q. Is The 50 Best Guitars To Play Before You Die available online?

A. No, but you can read more of our expert guitar coverage over at our Guitarist website, updated every day.

Q. Is The 50 Best Guitars To Play Before You Die available for other tablets

A. Not yet, however we hope to have it available in other formats, soon.

Q. Is The 50 Best Guitars To Play Before You Die available for the iPhone/Android phones/BlackBerry smartphones?

A. No. The app has been designed for the iPad only. However hope to be able to offer this and other Guitarist apps for other devices in the future.

Q: The 50 Best Guitars To Play Before You Die is a Special Edition from Guitarist magazine. Where can I learn more about Guitarist?

A. Click here to find out more about the latest issue or here to see our latest subscription offer.

Q: Do you have any more Guitarist apps available?

A. Indeed we do. Head over here to find out more plus register for regular updates and newsletters.

Q. How can I advertise in Guitarist apps?

A. E-mail us here with the word 'Advertise' in the subject header or call +44 (1225) 442244 and ask to speak to the Guitarist magazine advertising team.

Q. The app has crashed - what can I do?

A. This app has been rigorously tested and thus crashing is unlikely to occur. If it does crash, please help us identify any problems for future updates by emailing us the full details here. Should this happen, the best course of action is to try a hard reset (turn your iPad off by holding the power button), restart, and then reload the app. Nine times out of ten this will fix the problem.

Q. The app is taking a long time to download

A. This app is large as it contains large quantities of hi-res photography and video files. This is because we've tried to store all the content on the device itself instead of relying on streaming video etc into the app. It's a step that's aimed at saving you money, so you're not spending £££s each month on downloading content when you're on the move.

Q. I have a query or want to give you feedback. How can I contact you?

A. Send your support queries and feedback via this e-mail address and we'll get back to you asap.