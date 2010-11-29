Stevie Ray Vaughan gear

£195

www.Jimdunlop.com

For Hendrixy moments, SRV used classic Fuzz Faces. Guitar tech César Diaz also built a circuit into

an old Fuzz Face which went on to form the basis of the Diaz Texas Square Face Fuzz. If you can’t find one of those, a JH-F1 Jimi Hendrix model will fuzz you up just as nicely.