Slash Personally Thanks Guitarist!

Slash! Ahhh ahhh!!! The legendary Les Paul slingin´, top hat totin´, riff mashin´ former G´NR genius has taken time out to personally thank Guitarist for us putting him at the very top of our 100 Greatest Guitar Things run-down we ran in our 25th Anniversary issue, GIT323.



During an interview at NAMM hosted by Seymour Duncan´s Evan Skopp and accompanied by Mr Duncan himself, Slash is notably impressed by his ranking.



Check the full video below - we get our moment around 3:14













Of course, Slash wasn´t at the Anaheim Convention Centre just to blow sunshine in our direction. He was helping launch a brand new signature humbucker, the Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro Slash.



Here´s a section of the official release:



The tone of this pickup will be familiar to all who have heard Slash´s recorded tone. Though he has dozens of amazing guitars, since 1986 Slash has used pretty much one very special Les Paul for all recording. The Alnico II Pro Slash was designed to give Slash´s other Les Paul guitars-what he calls his “live guitars”-the exact tone of this legendary instrument.









Like the standard APH-1 Alnico II Pro, which he has used for years, the Slash model uses an Alnico 2 magnet. However, the Alnico II Pro Slash is wound with just enough boosted output to push a stock Les Paul toward the sweet sustain and rude crunch that characterizes Slash´s sound as heard on hundreds of recordings. In addition, it comes with some of the same appointments found on the Duncan pickups in Slash´s ´86 recording axe, including single-conductor cable, long-legged bottom plate, and wooden spacer. For the true fan, or the player who wants to capture Slash´s recorded tone, this pickup is a critical part of the tone chain.



