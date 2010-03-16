PRS 25th Anniversary

2010 sees a major milestone in the career of one of the so-called new boys of worldwide guitar manufacturing; the 25th Anniversary of Paul Reed Smith guitars. In the next issue of Guitarist we´ll be helping the company celebrate with a huge feature that´ll outline the evolution of the PRS name, take a close look at the Custom, the model that started it all, plus a run-down of the of 25th Anniversary models, some of which have a very limited production run indeed.









I remember the first time I saw and played a PRS. It must have been 1986/7 and the shop at which I worked, Musical Exchanges in Birmingham, took delivery of a whale blue Custom 10 Top complete with Sweet Switch. It was a truly awesome guitar and gave players a genuinely new design, feel and palette of tones to get to grips with.









Gracing the cover of next issue will be this example of the Private Stock program, PRS´s ‘business inside a business´. It´s #2561 made on 9th February 2010 and the 29th of just 50 Violin McCarty solidbodies intended for production, and if it doesn´t whet your appetite, then nothing will.



The June issue of Guitarist, GIT329, is on-sale 11th May 2010





