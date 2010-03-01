Peter Hook Hooks Up With Trace Elliot

As a founding member of New Order and Joy Division, Trace Elliot´s latest advocate Peter Hook, made his mark on the music scene early in his career. Renowned for his distinctive style of playing born out of necessity in the early days of Joy Division, when quality equipment was a far off luxury, Peter established his own style and approach quickly. As a result Peter has always endeavoured for the tone to suit his playing, whether for fitting in with the sequenced synthesised element of New Order, or the psychedelia of Perry Farrell´s ‘Satellite Party´. Stating “I struggled for a long time to find a set-up that suits my sound and being drawn to Trace by 'The Ox' has really worked out.”

The Trace Elliot AH600-12 along with 1048H and 1518 cabinets made their live debut with Peter, when he took a full stack to the Manchester Evening News Arena for the ‘Versus Cancer´ gig. He put in a guest appearance with ‘James´ for their encore to a capacity crowd of 15,000 to play two Joy Division covers. After the show Peter explained “It´s a great design and does everything I want it to do, it has a lot of control features that I'm really appreciating. The valve front end is particularly satisfying. I'm a happy boy, and that is no mean feat!”

With a career spanning over 30 years and past credits ranging from post punk, to ‘The Crystal Method´ Peter clearly knows what he wants from his instrument. As he moves forward into a new decade of music with his new project Freebass, his Trace Elliot rig will be with him all the way!