Orange Launch Rockerverb II

The Rockerverb series has long been regarded as a masterpiece of guitar amplification and Orange amps are proud to announce the launch of the new Rockerverb II, which builds on the classic proven Rockerverb formula and improves the specification and available range.



Over the years Orange has listened carefully to feedback from their endorsers and players around the world and they are now ready to launch the next generation of world class guitar amps.









The new Rockerverb II series includes the following new specifications and changes:



* Enhanced valve effects loop offering a totally transparent sound

* Improved reverb tone which delivers an unforgettable sound across all levels

* New middle control on the clean channel

* Re-designed combos with new front mounted controls

* Range now includes new Rockerverb 50 watt 1x12 model with new spec 2xEL34 valves



All models are built using tried and tested top quality components and deliver the legendary Orange sound. From chiming tube driven reverbs to sparkling tube driven effects loops and ultra high gain distortions, these are rightly regarded as some of the most versatile guitar amps on the market, delivering some of the purest guitar tones in the business.



The Rockerverb 50 head, Rockerverb 100 head and Rockerverb 50 (2x12 and 1x12) combos will be launched in March 2010 with the new upgrades.



More from Orange here







