On The Road: Philip Sayce gear video

Want to hear Philip going through this lot? Go here…

Part One includes Philip talking about his Fender Super Reverb, Ibanez Tube Screamer, Maestro Echoplex and more…

Part Two is where he gets into the Klon Centaur, Diaz Tremodillo, vintage Fuzz Face, wah and more!

Here's what's on the floor: Vintage Vox Clyde McCoy Wah, Vintage Dallas-Arbiter Fuzz Face, César Diaz custom Texas Square Face Fuzz, KR Mega Vibe, Chicago Iron Tycobrahe Octavia, Klon Centaur, Ibanez TS-808 Tube Screamer, César Diaz Tremodillo, Maestro Echoplex.

Philip's main amps for these videos is a late-1960s Fender Super Reverb, modified by Tommy Cougar. You can also hear some spill from the Fender Vibratone cabinet, driven by a modified Mesa Boogie MkII head. The other amp in shot is similar to Philip's Mystic Mother amp, (custom built by Tommy Cougar) atop a 2 x 12 cabinet loaded with EV 12-inch speakers.

Enjoy…