New Play Guitar Now! Hot Blues magazine and DVD onsale now

The blues - from Clapton and Stevie Ray, to Slash and Hendrix, it's a vital part of a vast array of music. And with this great new magazine and DVD, you'll find out how to get your blues chops sizzling, no matter what style of music you play.

Produced by our sister magazine Guitar Techniques, tutor Stuart Ryan will demonstrate how you can incorporate some of the stylistic tricks of the blues' most firey guitarists into your own playing.

With Stuart's expert tuition, you'll find wisdom borrowed from the likes of Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, Gary Moore, Jimi Hendrix, Walter Trout, Robben Ford, Santana, Jimmy Page and many more.

With licks, scales and methods presented in a clear and easy to use format in the magazine, plus a fantastic DVD jam-packed with video examples to help you, you'll be well on the way to blues nirvana.

By putting the practice in, Play Guitar Now! Hot Blues is a resource you can keep going back to over and over again, over months and even years. It's like having your own personal blues guitar teacher on hand 24/7 - all for under a fiver!

Play Guitar Now! Hot Blues is priced £4.99 and is available from selected newsagents, or you can buy it online from MyFavouriteMagazines.co.uk - pick it up and get woodshedding!