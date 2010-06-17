Iommi to play one last Heaven & Hell show

Tony Iommi has spoken in a video interview about Heaven & Hell's decision to play one last show at the High Voltage festival in London on 24 July in memory of their singer Ronnie James Dio, who passed away on 16 May after a battle with cancer.



The band will be joined by close friend of the band, Glenn Hughes (former Deep Purple and Black Sabbath) on vocals, as well as Norwegian singer Jorn Lande.

The High Voltage Festival - organised by Classic Rock and Metal Hammer magazines - will be making a donation to the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

To buy tickets for High Voltage in Victoria Park on 24-25 July go to the official festival site here.