Higher Voltage: Heaven & Hell Confirmed For Classic Rock Festival

Tony Iommi and Ronnie James Dio are pretty much deities as far as we're concerned, so it's fantastic to see them added to July's two-day High Voltage festival in London.

Here's the full statement - note the promise of 'clean tiolets' and no booking fee on tickets. Nice!

High Voltage is the must-see rock event of 2010 - a two-day festival featuring the very best in classic rock, progressive rock and metal. Custom built by rock fans, for rock fans.

Topping the bill are the legendary

Emerson, Lake & Palmer and ZZ Top.

The latest additions add to an already stellar lineup that will run across two days and three stages - Main Stage, Prog Stage and Metal Stage.

Heaven & Hell are the latest addition to the main stage.

The current Heaven & Hell lineup of Ronnie James Dio, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Vinnie Appice originally formed to tour the 1980 Black Sabbath album of the same name. The band went on to record the classic's Mob Rules, Live Evil and Dehumanizer.

Brought together again in 2006 as Heaven & Hell, the band have recently released a critically acclaimed new album, 2009's The Devil You Know, and proved themselves as one of the worlds best live rock acts. The High Voltage performance will be as part of a 30th Anniversary tour.

Confirmed lineup to date is as follows…

Main stage - Emerson, Lake & Palmer, ZZ Top, Foreigner, Heaven & Hell…

Prog Stage - Asia, Marillion, Argent, Steve Hackett, Focus, Pendragon, Uriah Heep, Martin Turner´s Wishbone Ash, The Reasoning, Touchstone…

Metal Stage - Black Label Society, Clutch…

High Voltage is the festival all true rock fans have been waiting for - custom built by rock fans for rock fans. The High Voltage team has been to every rock festival imaginable - taking what they have learned to build a festival unlike any other.

First of all there´s the music: two amazing headliners AND three unique stages specially curated to cater for different sides of the rock audience, and a brilliant supporting cast playing special must-see sets. Then there´s the festival itself. The facilities will be second to none: great food, proper beer, clean toilets, deluxe hospitality packages, designated hotels, free shuttle transport. This is somewhere you take the whole family.

High Voltage offers a new and unique festival experience for rock fans of all ages. Only High Voltage gives ticket buyers the freedom to design their own bespoke festival package - which can include accommodation, transport, parking and VIP bar access. Early bird ticket purchasers will be able to upgrade their tickets with a host of options from January 2010.

Early bird tickets priced £120 (for weekend tickets) and £65 (for day tickets) are available now. The early bird tickets will end on 31st December 2009. Standard tickets are prices £130 (for weekend tickets) and £75 (for day tickets).

There is no booking fee for Classic Rock Presents High Voltage tickets.

Please check the websites below for further updates:

www.highvoltagefestival.com

www.classicrockmagazine.com