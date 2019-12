Martin's entry-level X Series first emerged in 1998. Now it's gone electro with a Fishman Sonitone active endpin system with Sonicore under-saddle pickup and volume, tone controls inside the soundhole.

Martin DX1KAE

£599

www.martinguitar.com

Find out why the Martin DX1KAE scores a Guitarist Choice award in the full review that can be found in issue 335 of Guitarist magazine, on sale in the UK 27 October 2010.