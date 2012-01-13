Guitarist issue 351 - on sale now!

Only in issue 351 of Guitarist…

Johnny Marr

We sit down with the Smiths legend to get an exclusive and in-depth look at his brand new signature Fender Jaguar and the journey he went on to create it.

PLUS! We sit down with Johnny, his tech Bill Puplett and designer John Moore to discuss what makes the Johnny Marr Signature Jaguar so different - have they finally 'fixed' this notoriously temperamental design?

Steve Earle

The country-rock maverick talks gear, tone, philosophy, and how his colourful past has made him a better guitar player today…

Aces: Charlie Christian

In the first of a new series examining the lives of the true founding fathers of modern guitar playing, we tell the story of electric jazz pioneer and one of the most influential players of them all, Charlie Christian.

Hubert Sumlin: 1931-2011

We pay tribute to Howlin' Wolf's legendary sideman, and a touchstone for so many blues guitar staples, who died in December last year.

Gretsch Electromatic Electrics

We take a look at three new affordable guitars from the Gretsch stable, including two updated classics and the revival of the much-loved Corvette body shape…

Hughes & Kettner TubeMeister 5

Just when you though mini amps couldn't get any more mini than they are, H&K tear up the rulebook with a head that so dinky you can't help but go, 'aww'… until you plug in that is…

Reviewed

Gretsch Electromatic G5105 CVT III, G5435T Pro Jet and G5448T Double Jet

ESP LTD M-330R, Viper-330 , EC-330 & H-330NT

Fret-King Black Label Eclat DBC & Elise GG Artist

Yamaha LLX6A, Taylor 210e, Tanglewood TW15H-E and Simon & Patrick Woodland Pro Spruce SG A3T

Hughes & Kettner TubeMeister 5 head and 112 combo

Bogner Goldfinger 45 & Barcelona

Carl Martin HeadRoom

Guitar Man Plug 'N' Play Headphone Amps

Fender Bronco 40

Visual Sound Dual Tap Delay

Dunlop DVP1 Volume Pedal

Fender CN 204-SCE

Coopersonic Germaniac Vintage Fuzz

IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3.7 and Custom Shop Add-ons

Twinstomp S21 Overdrive

Longterm Tests

Godin Multiac Encore Nylon

Gibson Melody Maker Les Paul

DigiTech iPB-10

On Guitarist Vault

Special Features…

The Darkness - on the road with Justin and Dan Hawkins

Charlie Christian Style File - Denny Illet shares the secrets of the great man's jazz technique

Video demos of…



Gretsch Electromatic G5105 CVT III, G5435T Pro Jet and G5448T Double Jet

ESP LTD Viper-330

Yamaha LLX6A, Taylor 210e, Tanglewood TW15H-E and Simon & Patrick Woodland Pro Spruce SG A3T

Bogner Goldfinger 45

Hughes & Kettner TubeMeister 112 combo

Fender Telebration Cabronita

Coopersonic Germaniac Vintage Fuzz

Techniques columns…

Blues You Can Use - Cornell Dupree

Five Steps To Brian May

Acoustic Workshop - Nashville Tuning

Shape Up

Exotic Scales - The Japanese 'In' Scale

Continued…

PLUS!

EVH 5150 III 50-watt head - a first look at Eddie Van Halen's brand new signature amp, with half the power and half the volume of the 100-watt version, could it be the club shredder's new best friend?



Hands on - Fano Alt De Facto RB6 Ltd & Fender Telebration Cabronita Telecaster

Round-up - The best signature guitars we've reviewed lately

Q&A, all the latest gear and artist news, your letters, columns, album reviews, reader ads and much more!



Guitarist issue 351, is available now from all good UK newsagents. Non-UK readers can purchase a copy from www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk, or UK readers can subscribe and receive a free gift!

Guitarist on iPad, iPhone and other digital platforms

Guitarist Deluxe - the fully-enhanced interactive edition of Guitarist, Guitarist Deluxe is available now for iPad. Guitarist Deluxe has all the same great content as the print version, enhanced with embedded video, audio, extra image galleries and more! To download the container app from Apple Newsstand, please click here. (Teaser Edition is free, further issues cost £3.99 each via in-app purchasing, subscriptions are also available).

In addition, Guitarist is available in non-enhanced form from Newsstand, compatible with iPhone and iPad devices (iOS5 required), and also as a digital magazine for PC, Mac, iOS and Android from Zinio.