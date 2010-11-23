Guitarist issue 336 cover teaser - part 1

Issue 336 of Guitarist is jam-packed with all the usual gear reviews and advice, artist interviews and techniques… plus a very special main feature devoted to… PEDALS!

This special main feature deserved a special front cover, part of which you can see here. To help you get excited about both, we'll be teasing various portions of the cover throughout the day, before the big reveal later on.

Check back later to see more hints of the new cover, or follow us on Twitter or Facebook to be the first to know. Can you guess what it is yet?

Guitarist issue 336 is on sale tomorrow 24 November 2010.