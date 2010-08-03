Guitarist 332 on sale now

BRAD PAISLEY
The US country star drops in for a rare UK interview. Find out his gear and tone secrets here
JIMMIE VAUGHAN
With his hot new solo record, Jimmie Vaughan is once again the leading light in the Lone Star State
DUANE EDDY
The legend of twang regales us with stories and reminisces about his 50-year guitar career
JOHN NORUM
The Europe man talks about the gear and playing on his great new solo record, Play Yard Blues
GUITARIST OF THE YEAR COMPETITION
Enter our competition for the chance to win great prizes and to be part of the live showdown at the London Music Show!
WIN!!!
T-Rex pedals worth over £3,000 and a Michael Messer Blues resonator guitar
THE BEST GEAR REVIEWS - FIRST
Vox SDC-33 & SCC-33
Vigier Excalibur Kaos
Lag S1000PC-HOS Phil Campbell Signature
Hofner HCT-J17TR
Takamine EF440SCGN, ETN10-C, EF341SC & TF740FS
Crafter GLXE-6000/RSB
PRS Sweet 16
AER Cheeky D
Orange Rockerverb 50 RK50C 112 combo and RK50H head
Vocalist Live 3
Italia Mondial Classic Bass
Nomad Factory BBE Stomp Ware
T-Rex Room-Mate & Mudhoney II
And much more!
ON THE CD
Artist video, full audio and video gear demos and guitar lessons, with tab in the mag - learn rock, blues, acoustic, beginner, shred and a ton of great licks!
BUYING ADVICE AND Q&A
Second-hand buying info, long-term tests, and your gear woes answered - plus buy and sell your own gear in our Reader Ads section