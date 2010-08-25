Reviews Revisited: The Godin LR Baggs Acousticaster from 1989

Godin may be a well-known name these days, but this was the guitar that helped them on their way. It was a truly lovely piece of kit.

"The neck is bolted to the body Fender-style; it's made of on piece of maple with a rosewood fingerboard and a truss road accessible under the last fret. The 22 frets are low, oval and excellently finished.

"When it comes to plugging in, this guitar reveals itself to be an impersonator par excellence. With the bass up high and the treble up full, it sounds like a regular full-sized electro-acoustic. Take out the treble and you're left with a warm jazz sound that's unusual but decidedly effective."

