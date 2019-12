...

(c) Corbis

Our regular weekly feature in which we'll share our pick of the guitar wonders You Tube has to offer. This week: The Li'l Italian

Vai has many highlights to choose, but this version of I Know You're Here from the 'G3 Live In Denver DVD' takes some beating. Triple-neck Ibanez? Check. Inventive use of a loop station? Check. Amazing technique? Of course? Wish you could do that? Yep...us too.

Sigh...what a hero.