Our regular weekly feature in which we'll share our pick of the guitar wonders You Tube has to offer. This week: The Double R

Videos of Randy Rhoads are few and far between and, since his tragic death in 1982, his myriad fans still clamour of evidence of how great a guitarist he was. Even this rather antiseptic version of Mr Crowley shows the man's incredible technique, and there's surely nothing cooler than to white Marshall stacks.

RIP, dude.