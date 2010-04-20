Fender Custom Shop's Tele-bration

Fender Custom Shop are marking 60 years of the Telecaster with Tele-bration (great name) and will be releasing a range of very limited edition relics.

One is this Proto, styled on the first 1949 'Snakehead' Esquire incarnation Fender used to gauge player's reactions to their new design.

Like the originals, the necks are single-piece hard rock maple with no truss road. The bodies for these are made from 100-year-old pine.

There are only 60 of these being made. For further news on the Tele-Bration range - including a Broadcaster and Nocasters - visit Fender's website

Read more: Fender EU Master Design '69 Stratocaster