Fender Custom Shop John Mayer BLACK1

Behold the Fender Custom Shop John Mayer Limited Edition BLACK1 - a reproduction with every detail of the guitar John Mayer has used on many of his most beloved songs…



There's only 83 being made and each will include the following:



• Personal letter from John Mayer

• DVD - The Making of BLACK1

• Hardcase and custom gigbag

For those of us who won't be able to shell out for this guitar (£if you have to ask…) but want some insight into why this guitar means so much to Mayer and his fans, Guitarist can help with our John Mayer interview.

For full specs of the Fender Custom Shop John Mayer Limited Edition BLACK1 visit the Fender Custom Shop website.