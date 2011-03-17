Doug Aldrich Marshall Masterclasses



© Scott D. Smith/Retna Ltd./Corbis

Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich will be hitting the road in the UK, hosting a series of Marshall Masterclasses featuring the JMD:1 range. All tickets are £5 each and every person who attends will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win a brand new Class 5 combo.

Dates are as follows:

Monday 11 April @ Komedia, Brighton

Hosted by GAK, doors open at 7pm

Call 01273 665400 for tickets



Tuesday 12 April @ The Boileroom, Guildford

Hosted by Andertons, doors open at 8pm

Call 01483 456777 for tickets



Wednesday 13 April @ GigGear, Harlow, Essex

Hosted by GigGear, doors open at 8pm

Call 01279 432 900 for tickets



Thursday 14 April. Venue to be confirmed

Hosted by Dawsons Music, doors open at 8pm

Call 0113 203 1470 for tickets

Read a great new interview with Doug here.

Here's Marshall's Chris 'It's Not The Wrong Way Round' George putting the JMD through its paces exclusively for Guitarist.

YouTube : http://www.youtube.com/user/GuitaristMag?feature=mhum#p/search/0/RdcBiQWiuGU