Doug Aldrich Marshall Masterclasses

© Scott D. Smith/Retna Ltd./Corbis
Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich will be hitting the road in the UK, hosting a series of Marshall Masterclasses featuring the JMD:1 range. All tickets are £5 each and every person who attends will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win a brand new Class 5 combo.
Dates are as follows:
Monday 11 April @ Komedia, Brighton
Hosted by GAK, doors open at 7pm
Call 01273 665400 for tickets
Tuesday 12 April @ The Boileroom, Guildford
Hosted by Andertons, doors open at 8pm
Call 01483 456777 for tickets
Wednesday 13 April @ GigGear, Harlow, Essex
Hosted by GigGear, doors open at 8pm
Call 01279 432 900 for tickets
Thursday 14 April. Venue to be confirmed
Hosted by Dawsons Music, doors open at 8pm
Call 0113 203 1470 for tickets
Read a great new interview with Doug here.
Here's Marshall's Chris 'It's Not The Wrong Way Round' George putting the JMD through its paces exclusively for Guitarist.
YouTube : http://www.youtube.com/user/GuitaristMag?feature=mhum#p/search/0/RdcBiQWiuGU