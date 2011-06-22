DigiTech Announce The iPB-10 Programmable Pedalboard

Image © DigiTech.com

This looks pretty special indeed...here's the full release from DigiTech.

The iPB-10 Programmable pedalboard sets a new standard for guitar signal processing. By harnessing the power of the iPad, it combines the simplicity of a pedalboard with the flexibility of a multi-effects. The iPB-10 unleashes the ability to create and control guitar effects like never before.The iPB-10 allows you to create your ultimate pedalboard, all on your iPad. Design a pedalboard by simply dragging and dropping up to 10 different pedals, in any order, to each pedalboard. You can even add an amp and cabinet to each setup.

With 87 different pedals, 54 amps, and 26 cabinets to choose from, your options are virtually unlimited. Simply swipe your finger across the iPad to rearrange your pedals, turn them on and off, or to adjust their knobs.Traditional multi-effects have given you the flexibility to change the entire configuration of your signal chain with a single footswitch.

The iPB-10 brings the concept of presets to a pedalboard. This allows you to save 100 of your favorite pedalboards with the touch or your finger, and instantly recall them with the stomp of your foot. You can have a different pedalboard for each gig, set, song, or even switch pedalboards within a song.Once you experience the flexibility of the iPB-10 Programmable Pedalboard with its drag and drop design, you will change the way you think about guitar effects forever



The iPB-Nexus app is the perfect way to build and control your pedalboard. Using the simple and intuitive touch screen controls of the iPad, iPB-Nexus makes designing your setup for the iPB-10 Programmable Pedal board easy. Add, arrange, and adjust your pedals with a few simple gestures of your finger. iPB-Nexus App for iPad, coming June 201

The iPB-Nexus app for the iPad gives you touch screen control of your pedals, amps, and cabinets. Simply drag and drop your choice of 87 different pedals to your pedalboard. Select an amp and a cabinet to make your setup complete. Using the iPB-Nexus app to control your iPB-10, it's never been easier to explore your tone and find just the right sound.The iPB-Nexus app includes the My Tones library where you store, organize, and rate all your favorite presets.

My Tones allows you to store an unlimited number of presets and group them any way you want. For example, you can make preset lists for certain sets or specific music genres. This makes setting up before a show a snap. With My Tones, you can have a different pedalboard for each gig, set, song, or even switch pedalboards within a song.

Running the iPB-Nexus app on the iPad offers a stunningly clear display of your entire pedalboard. You get a real-time view of your pedals, amp, and cabinet. You can easily and quickly see if a pedal is on or off, where its knobs are set, and which footswitch it is assigned to. With the iPB-Nexus real-time pedalboard view, you can take your mind off your gear and focus on your sound, the crowd, and your performance.



Sheesh! Much more on this most exciting contraption from DigiTech