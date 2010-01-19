Davey Graham's Guitar On Ebay

Press release from Fylde guitars

Its over a year now since the death of UK acoustic guitar legend

Davey (Davy) Graham

, credited by musicians ranging from Graham Coxon, Martin Carthy and Paul Simon to Bert Jansch as being the inspiration behind their playing.

When Davey returned to performance in 2005 after a long battle with ill health, he commissioned

Roger Bucknall

to make two steel string acoustics for him. The Fylde Orsino became his main stage guitar (picture supplied - with Davey playing this guitar in concert). The other, a Falstaff model, (pictures supplied of the actual guitar) was used by Davey, mostly for recording, particularly on his final album Broken Biscuits and will soon be auctioned on ebay in aid of charity.

Included with the guitar will be a cd of three unreleased tunes, photographs, and a letter of provenance from Davey´s manager.

To see the full specs of the guitar (the Falstaff model usually retails at £2595) and to be kept informed with up to date information visit

www.fyldeguitars.com

and sign up to the Fylde newsletter.