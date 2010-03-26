Charvel Model 3

As one of eight slightly differing Japanese Charvels produced between 1986 and 1991, the Model 3 was the very first to go through the Guitarist reviews wringer. Here's the conclusion from the review that was written by the esteemed Geoff Twigg and was first featured way back in the September 1986 issue of Guitarist.

One has to be slightly cautious in recommending Charvel unreservedly, of course, because this is the first one that's arrived, and it's obviously important that it makes the right impression. But...

Before this guitar arrived, we thought that possibly as a result of the advance publicity that has been given to the range, or because of the famous names already associated with the marquee, Charvel had achieved a reputation that was hard to sustain. We were wrong.

This may be a particularly nice example or it may have been given special attention, but this guitar looks lovely and feels very nice to play. What's more, the price of £419 [that's a 1986 price, of course - Adjusting For Inflation Ed] seems very reasonable indeed for a guitar of this quality.

The only word we can use to describe the quality of the Charvel is charisma; an indefinable charm which defeats all objective judgement and just makes you want to keep on playing it. The guitar is well-designed and made, plays beautifully and has a great sound. Sorry if that's OTT, but we're in love…

