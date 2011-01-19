Brian May's other equipment

In the history of the rock guitar, Queen’s Brian May is surely unique in that he has used just one instrument for pretty much his entire career, both in the recording studio and onstage. What’s more, it’s one he built in a shed at the bottom of his garden.

Even those with just a passing interest in the band’s output will find it difficult to believe that the guitar sounds they’re hearing all came froma single instrument. Even Eddie Van Halen, probably the only other guitarist to have enjoyed the same level of stadium-filling success playing an instrument he made himself, jettisoned his striped-up Frankenstein when he finally threw in his lot with Ernie Ball.

Brian still uses his Red Special, but as fascinating as the story is, we’re not here to talk about it.In the issue 338 of Guitarist magazine, Brian tells us about some of his lesser known pieces of gear - and here is an additional look at yet more gems unearthed from his vault, complete with insights from the man himself.

