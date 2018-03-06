Skindred’s Arya Goggin talks big shows and even bigger beats

As we all know, a drummer’s most important job, aside from keeping time, is to get the listener moving.

Often, the greatest technicians on the kit can leave you feeling, well, a little cold when it comes to getting on the good foot and doing the bad thing.

On the other hand, it’s quite something when a drummer can mix chops with groove and enough power to get a festival crowd moshing in unison all the way back to the burger stands. Arya Goggin is one of those drummers.

If you don’t know the name, you’ll almost certainly have heard of and quite probably enjoyed the spectacle of his band, Skindred. Over the last decade the South Wales outfit have risen steadily up the bill of every kind of festival imaginable.

Mixing metal riffs, danceable grooves, reggae toasting and punk attitude, Skindred are everybody’s favourite festival band.

Their awesome mix of styles, frontman Benji Webbe’s undeniable charisma and the kind of huge hooks that translate to crowds of every size, means that the band fit right in at every kind of music festival and have impressed the crowds of Reading, Glastonbury, Download, Bloodstock and more over the years.

They’re a feel-good band in the very best sense, and powering that from the drum throne, it’s Arya’s groove and feel, coupled with a butt-shakingly good drum sound, that help make them such a great live band.

On record, they’re fantastic too, of course. Albums like 2007’s Roots, Rock, Riot, this decade’s Union Black and Kill The Power, and most recent album Volume are packed full of hugely hooky and moshable songs; tunes that translate perfectly to live shows, crowd-pleasers seemingly crafted to perfection by Arya, Benji, guitarist Mikey Demus and bassist Dan Pugsley.

However, as we’ve given over much of this issue to the topic of live performance, as we sit down with Arya in the band’s Bristol rehearsal studio, it’s the drummer’s ability to really put on a show behind the kit that we wanted to ask about. I

ndeed, who better than beat-master to one of the world’s best live bands to help you take your drumming performance to the next level?

How did you first come to the drums?

“For some reason I was always drawn to it. Queen’s We Will Rock You, that primal thing - it was just a stomp and a hand clap, I was probably five or six, just an excitable kid, begging my parents for some sort of drum.

"I remember when I was about three they gave me a toy drum kit with paper skins, so I had the bug early. Then it became more about the music and the bands. I listened to Guns N’ Roses’ Paradise City, same thing really - these big intros with very little going on but the drums; just begging my parents to have drum lessons at the school.

"They were like, ‘Right, if you do the lessons for a year we’ll buy you a kit,’ and I was like, ‘Easy deal!’ I had a drum teacher called Steve Crossing, and he was just great, he was a music freak, similar to how I am now, he was into Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath and Queen, and he was just like, ‘Right, today we’re going to play along.’ And I was, ‘Right, I’ve got the bug now!’ Similar to all of us - if you’re reading this you’ve got the bug, right?”

How did you first hook up with Skindred?

“I was touring in a band from when I was 16, nationally. We started out in Devon, and I was going round supporting American bands on tour who’d come over and do Ozzfest and things like that and we would be the domestic support band. And we were just starting to climb up and do it properly.

"We were still unsigned but we were getting coverage in the press, then I auditioned for Skindred when I was 21, in 2001. I was a fan of Dub War, Benji’s band before, and we shared management with Skindred. My band had actually supported them, so it was an easy fit.

"So I went for the audition for them and 15 or 16 years later - still there. I’m a band guy and it’s always been about playing with others. Sessions and all that came later.”

How do you approach writing with the band?

“With Skindred it’s never, ‘Oh, my god, we’re massive… now we’re not… we’re massive… we’re not…’ It’s never been a rollercoaster like that, it’s been a gradual climb and it’s still climbing, which is really cool.

"So there’s been no winning formula that you have to try and repeat, like we’ve got to go back to album two where we had a hit, we don’t have to do that. The room we’re in now is where we’ve written the last three records.

"What usually happens is I’ll come in with a concept of a song I want to try and do, Mike will come in with a riff, or it will be a lyric… it’s rare that full songs are brought to the table but I think we’re trying to readdress that for the next album.

"We’re all getting a bit older now and people want to do certain things; if you’ve got a full song, bring it in and we’ll try and facilitate it. But it doesn’t become a full Skindred song until all four of us have a fight about it!”

Do you all have fairly similar tastes in music?

“There’s a massive amount of diversity. We all meet in the middle with certain things. Dan the bass player, he’s the reggae head, if I wanted to know about reggae I’d go to him. He also knows a lot about electronic music.

"He obviously loves rock as well, but I’d say he knows a lot more about those other kinds of music than I do. Mike is similar to me, but he’s very blues orientated, he loves Jimmy Page and Hendrix, he’s a classic rock kind of guy. Benji’s all over the place. His story is a good story - he was a punk rasta when the Specials were coming up, then there’s the Pantera stuff; he’s just really mixed up!

"Which is great, and that’s what makes us unique. And for me it’s trying to harness those individual tastes; if someone wanted to do a drum’n’bass tune and the other wanted to do Pantera, how do you meet in the middle?”