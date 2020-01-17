(Image credit: Allianz)

This year Allianz Musical Insurance is celebrating the 60th anniversary of their musical insurance cover. They’re proud to have been providing musical instrument insurance for musicians of all types since 1960 – longer than any other insurer.

Allianz in numbers Allianz has been insuring all kinds of musical instruments, equipment and accessories for 60 years. Today they're responsible for...

• 357,380 collective instruments insured

• 70,000+ musicians insured

In 1960 an idea became a reality for the British Reserve Insurance Company (BRIC). They launched a specialist musical instrument insurance product that was tailored to musician’s requirements.

A lot has changed over the last 60 years (including the acquisition of BRIC by Allianz) and so they’ve tailored their product to fit the needs of modern musicians.

Richard Jennings, Head of Allianz Musical Insurance, said: “As we look back across our history, we’re proud to have always been a team of music experts who offer a product that supports musicians in everything that they do.

"We’re especially proud of our ability to take care of our customers at their time of need and our commitment to the music industry.”

Flexible cover from only £33 a year • Theft, loss, fire and accidental damage cover

• Choose from Worldwide, UK or premises only cover

• No excess on instrument claims

• Unlimited professional use

• Damage in transit cover

Over the year they’ll be celebrating this special diamond anniversary so keep your eyes peeled for exciting updates, offers and competitions.

Allianz will be going back in time to look at their history, explore music across the past 60 years and to share their customers, partners and employees’ stories.

What Allianz customers say – Feefo reviews

"They made everything easy to find… getting a quote was super-fast so I could get my gear insured before I go out on tour. Easily one of the best." Bassist

“The whole process was straight forward and quick to complete and very affordable. Really appreciate that this service is so readily available. Thank you.” Harpist

“Polite, friendly and prompt service as I had hoped for as Allianz is rated number one provider for musical insurance. Very happy with my purchase. Thank you Allianz.” Guitarist

