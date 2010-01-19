Computer Music 148 – The Beginners' Guide to Effects

Get the cover image for your desktop

7.7GB OF CONTENT ON THE DUAL-LAYER DVD

• Zynewave Podium 2 CM

A complete music production package for Windows PC is yours free with CM148! This powerful, ultra-customisable DAW offers audio and MIDI editing, built-in effects, VST compatibility, and plenty more.

• 1,994 24-bit Fidget House samples

This selection of nearly 2000 hits, loops and multisamples is inspired by the likes of Crookers, Foamo and Hervé - bonkers basses, wild glitch FX and pumping drum kits are just a few of the delights awaiting you in this twisted collection.

• Producer Masterclass tutorial and video: Subscape

Combining big beats and basslines with deep musical sensibility, Subscape is one of the most exciting new producers on the dubstep scene. In this exclusive video, the Woking wonder talks us through the concepts and techniques behind the track

Nothing's Wrong

.

IN THE MAG

• The Beginners' Guide to Effects

The first of five easy-to-follow guides to the fundamental concepts behind computer music. We kick it all off by showing you how to improve and enhance your productions by using effects plug-ins.

• Inside the Record mixer

Master Propellerhead Record's awesome SSL-cloned mixer with our guided tour and how-to's pertaining to its numerous features!

• 'Casting the net

A professional podcast can be a powerful tool in promoting your music, and here we show you how to create one. Licensing, jingles, links, hosting, and, of course, the software you need to make it happen are all covered.

• CM Focus: Jump-up DnB

Rip up the dancefloor with our guide to producing a complete jump-up drum 'n' bass track. The creation of every element is covered in our tutorial, from slamming kicks and snares and driving percussion to warped bass noises and wild FX.

• The Nextmen's Dom Search interviewed

It seems that The Nextmen can do no wrong, whether they're collaborating with huge names, producing quality tracks in myriad styles, or raising hell with their four-deck live show. For the CM interview, we speak to one half of this dynamic duo about software, videogame music, work ethics and more.

• Reviewed!

Celemony

Melodyne editor

• Ableton/Cycling '74

Max For Live

• MOTU

Digital Performer 7

• FabFilter

Pro-Q

• Flux

Syrah

• Studio Devil

Amp Modeler Pro

• Notion Music

Notion 3

• Wave Arts

Tube Saturator

• …and more

Plus!

• Instant arrangement: Our guide to quick and effective dance music track-building

• Sound Essentials: Scot Solida shows you the basics of string synthesis

• Off The Dial: rachMiel has a hankering for some manual slicing

• The Easy Guide: Major and minor thirds dissected and laid bare

• The Burning Question: Is streaming the future of music consumption?

• And much more!

