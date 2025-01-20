“You’re Slash! From Stoke! I’m from Stoke!”: How the Guns N’ Roses legend bonded with Robbie Williams by covering Queen classics

Slash has revealed his surprise new project - producing and co-writing the music for a murder mystery TV series.

The series is The Crow Girl, which is adapted from a Nordic-noir novel and set in the city of Bristol.

As producer, Slash was involved in the script and casting and was present during filming in Bristol.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, he said of this new role: “Having a name helps get a meeting, but that can overshadow the project. I need people to stop looking at me as the guitar player. It’s great for a foot in the door, but harder to get people to take you seriously.”

He added that TV executives had requested selfies with him. “There’s a lot of that.” He described how he co-wrote the music for The Crow Girl in various hotel rooms while on tour with Guns N’ Roses, joking: “It keeps me out of trouble.”

Slash also revealed how he ended up befriending Robbie Williams, with whom he shares a birthplace - Stoke-on-Trent.

“I was in LA at the Sunset Marquis [hotel], which is a favourite haunt of musicians,” he recalled. “I was walking by the pool and this guy yelled out, ‘You’re Slash! From Stoke! I’m from Stoke!’ I didn’t know who the fuck he was.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“But that night I got on stage with this all-star covers band to do Queen songs and somebody started singing the lyrics so well. I turned around and it was that fucking guy. And that’s how Robbie and I got to know each other.”

And the Queen song that united them?

“Fat Bottomed Girls.”