"When we did Live Aid, we could barely play. Queen were in the middle of a tour, walked out there, took the whole thing, and turned it into an advert for themselves": Pete Townshend says that The Who invented stadium rock and then gave it away
He also prefers ABBA to Queen
Pete Townshend claims that The Who invented stadium rock - only to see Queen steal their thunder at Live Aid.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Townshend is asked about a comment he makes in the liner notes for a new box set of his solo material, where he states: “I handed the stadium stage to Queen and U2, and of course to Bruce Springsteen…
He tells Rolling Stone: “The Who invented Stadium Rock.” But he adds: “We gave it away.”
On July 13, 1985, both The Who and Queen performed at the Live Aid show at London’s Wembley Stadium.
But as Townshend says now: “Our timing was terrible. When we did Live Aid, we could barely fuckin’ play. Queen were in the middle of a tour, walked out there, took the whole thing, and turned it into an advert for themselves.”
He continues: “I never really appreciated what Queen was about, to be honest. I liked ABBA, but I didn’t really connect with the lighthearted pop diversity of Queen’s catalog.
“I’m a huge fan of Bruce [Springsteen], of course, and a big fan of U2, and very happy to see the way that they took the stadium mantle.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
“But with songs like Won’t Get Fooled Again and Baba O’Riley, I fuckin’ nailed it. There’s no question. And I gave that instrument away.
Townshend concludes: “It would be wrong to say that I regret it, because I don’t. I have to look back and say, ‘Well, what is, is.’”
Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“When I came up with the main hook I realised that it was reminiscent of a Beatles song”: How The Cars created an American rock classic
“Now that’s a wacky idea - let’s try it”: How a critical moment on a 1965 single signposted the Beatles’ growing musical ambitions