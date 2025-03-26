"When we did Live Aid, we could barely play. Queen were in the middle of a tour, walked out there, took the whole thing, and turned it into an advert for themselves": Pete Townshend says that The Who invented stadium rock and then gave it away

Pete Townshend claims that The Who invented stadium rock - only to see Queen steal their thunder at Live Aid.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Townshend is asked about a comment he makes in the liner notes for a new box set of his solo material, where he states: “I handed the stadium stage to Queen and U2, and of course to Bruce Springsteen…

He tells Rolling Stone: “The Who invented Stadium Rock.” But he adds: “We gave it away.”

On July 13, 1985, both The Who and Queen performed at the Live Aid show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

But as Townshend says now: “Our timing was terrible. When we did Live Aid, we could barely fuckin’ play. Queen were in the middle of a tour, walked out there, took the whole thing, and turned it into an advert for themselves.”

He continues: “I never really appreciated what Queen was about, to be honest. I liked ABBA, but I didn’t really connect with the lighthearted pop diversity of Queen’s catalog.

“I’m a huge fan of Bruce [Springsteen], of course, and a big fan of U2, and very happy to see the way that they took the stadium mantle.

“But with songs like Won’t Get Fooled Again and Baba O’Riley, I fuckin’ nailed it. There’s no question. And I gave that instrument away.

The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again (Live Aid 1985) - YouTube Watch On

Townshend concludes: “It would be wrong to say that I regret it, because I don’t. I have to look back and say, ‘Well, what is, is.’”