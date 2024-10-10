"We joined our creative forces and, in the end, we brought together the best of both worlds": BABYMETAL and Electric Callboy team up to create their own free videogame

Japanese metal band BABYMETAL have teamed up with German electro-rockers Electric Callboy to release their own video game.

We’re not talking about an expensive console game. ‘Ratatata’ is available to play on desktop or mobile and involves players trying to destroy various obstacles that are put in your way. It’s a bit like Space Invaders and, apparently, just as addictive.

The idea is Electric Callboy are on a quest for love and you, as the player, have to destroy anything that is in their way as they make their way to the dance floor and a rendezvous with BABYMETAL. Yes, it sounds ridiculous. But then don’t most video games have ridiculous set ups?

It’s a kind of no-frills, easy to pick-up arcade style game. There’s no convoluted quest involved. It’s really just a bit of a nostalgic throwback to the simple mobile games of the past.

BABYMETAL x @ElectricCallboy - RATATATA (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

The game’s description reads as follows: “It is time. The night is here and the sky has turned red above. Electric Callboy is on their way, searching for love. Help them destroy the obstacles in their way so they can finally hit the dance floor with BABYMETAL when it goes ‘Ratatata’”. The game, inevitably, is soundtracked by the groups’ collab which was released earlier this year.

Speaking about Ratatata, BABYMETAL called the collab “unbeatable” while Electric Callboy added: “Working with BABYMETAL was so much fun. We joined our creative forces and, in the end, we brought together the best of both worlds”. It’s not the first time the Japanese band have been featured in a video game – they’ve previously made appearances in Super Mario Maker and Fortnite and their music has been used in Rock Band 4.

Released in May, Ratatata was BABYMETAL’s first track to chart in the US. The band are currently on their 2024 World Tour which takes in shows in South America this month and North America in November and December.

Ratatata is free to play, check it out here.