“Use your voice”: Patti Smith issues call to arms as she's honoured by Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Depp, Michael Stipe and many more at an all-star tribute gig

Horses, her groundbreaking debut album, turns 50 this year

People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith
(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Patti Smith was given the all-star tribute treatment last night at New York’s Carnegie Hall. A long list of A-list musicians lined up to pay homage to a true rock 'n’ roll icon at an event called People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith.

Who was there? Well, Bruce Springsteen for starters. Alongside Flea and Rolling Stones’ tour drummer Steve Jordan, the Boss performed a version of Because The Night (originally a Springsteen song, of course, but a hit for Smith).

Matt Berninger of The National had opened the evening by performing Piss Factory. Kim Gordon and Michael Stipe both made appearances, whilst Scarlett Johansson, Jim Jarmusch and Sean Penn all stepped up to read selections of Smith’s poetry. Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs fronted a stomping cover of Gloria.

Meanwhile another A-lister, Johnny Depp, turned up unannounced and played guitar on a version of Dancing Barefoot, with Flea on bass and The Kills’ Alison Mosshart on vocals.

And, of course, the first lady of punk was there too. The evening ended with Smith herself performing a none-more-poignant version of People Have The Power, which ended with just about every guest on stage and 78 year old singer instructing the audience to ‘use your fucking voice’.

Patti Smith “People Have the Power” Patti Smith Tribute-Carnegie Hall 3-26-25 - YouTube Patti Smith “People Have the Power” Patti Smith Tribute-Carnegie Hall 3-26-25 - YouTube
Watch On

Being the subject of a tribute night when you’re still alive might suggest that Smith’s power is on the wane, but as you can see in the footage above ,that’s very much not the case. She’s on the road later this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, Horses. There are just two UK dates though – at the London Palladium on October 12 and 13. Tickets are now sold out, it seems.

