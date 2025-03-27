“Use your voice”: Patti Smith issues call to arms as she's honoured by Bruce Springsteen, Johnny Depp, Michael Stipe and many more at an all-star tribute gig
Horses, her groundbreaking debut album, turns 50 this year
Patti Smith was given the all-star tribute treatment last night at New York’s Carnegie Hall. A long list of A-list musicians lined up to pay homage to a true rock 'n’ roll icon at an event called People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith.
Who was there? Well, Bruce Springsteen for starters. Alongside Flea and Rolling Stones’ tour drummer Steve Jordan, the Boss performed a version of Because The Night (originally a Springsteen song, of course, but a hit for Smith).
A star-studded line-up took to Carnegie Hall for a celebration of Patti Smith on Wednesday night – here’s Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) and @flea333 performing ‘Because The Night’ pic.twitter.com/7fBrVRHEc1March 27, 2025
Matt Berninger of The National had opened the evening by performing Piss Factory. Kim Gordon and Michael Stipe both made appearances, whilst Scarlett Johansson, Jim Jarmusch and Sean Penn all stepped up to read selections of Smith’s poetry. Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs fronted a stomping cover of Gloria.
Meanwhile another A-lister, Johnny Depp, turned up unannounced and played guitar on a version of Dancing Barefoot, with Flea on bass and The Kills’ Alison Mosshart on vocals.
And, of course, the first lady of punk was there too. The evening ended with Smith herself performing a none-more-poignant version of People Have The Power, which ended with just about every guest on stage and 78 year old singer instructing the audience to ‘use your fucking voice’.
Being the subject of a tribute night when you’re still alive might suggest that Smith’s power is on the wane, but as you can see in the footage above ,that’s very much not the case. She’s on the road later this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, Horses. There are just two UK dates though – at the London Palladium on October 12 and 13. Tickets are now sold out, it seems.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“At the time, I wasn't, like, the coolest kid, and people didn't want to be in a band with me”: Ed Sheeran explains why he started using looper pedals, then demonstrates one by performing a number one hit that he wanted to give to Rihanna
"It seemed like the Beatles were in the room”: Canadian record shop owner finds mint condition 15-track version of The Beatles first Decca demo tape