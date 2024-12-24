“Their unique blend of rock and reggae captured the attention of music fans and critics alike”: New Dread Zeppelin documentary is now online

Anyone remember Dread Zeppelin? No? Well to the uninitiated, long before comedy cover bands like Elvana, they were a Led Zeppelin reggae covers band. And if that wasn’t strange enough they were also fronted by an Elvis impersonator.

They were briefly (in)famous in the late 80s/early 90s, after which the joke wore thin and they gradually faded into obscurity. Robert Plant was reputedly a big fan, Anyway, ‘Dread Zeppelin: A Song Of Hope’ is produced by Chibson the guitar manufacturer who are perhaps best-known for making cheap guitars that look a lot like more expensive guitars. And it’s free to watch online. Indeed you can watch it here:

Dread Zeppelin: A Song Of Hope | Full Documentary | 2024 - YouTube Watch On

"This long-awaited documentary film chronicles the unlikely journey of the '90s cult sensation, Dread Zeppelin, a band known for their revolutionary mashup of Led Zeppelin’s music with a reggae beat, led by the unforgettable 300-pound Elvis impersonator, Tortelvis," say Chibson.

"From their first show in Pasadena in 1989, Dread Zeppelin was an instant success. Their unique blend of rock and reggae, paired with their theatrical performances, captured the attention of music fans and critics alike.”

"Within just six months, the band was making waves on MTV, even earning the endorsement of Led Zeppelin’s own Robert Plant who declared them his favourite band (Plant once said that he preferred Dread Zep’s version of Your Time Is Gonna Come to the Zep original). The endorsement helped them secure a coveted three-record deal with IRS Records, propelling them to global success."

Plant is interviewed in the documentary, which is narrated by Steel Panther frontman Michael Starr.

Dread Zeppelin were dropped by IRS in the mid 1990s and after Tortelvis quit around the same time, quietly faded from view. But they can claim to be ahead of their time in some respects – their idea of performing reggae covers of rock classics was eagerly taken up by the Easy Star All Stars who have paid tribute to both Pink Floyd and Radiohead.

The Red Stripes have performed the White Stripes back catalogue in a reggae stylee and Jamaica’s Little Roy has covered Nevermind as The Battle For Seattle.