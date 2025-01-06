“The music never felt like a safe choice, but it always felt like the right one”: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross celebrate winning Golden Globe for Challengers soundtrack

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross picked up another accolade last night when they won the Best Original Score gong at the Golden Globe Awards for their work on Challengers.

They beat luminaries such as Hans Zimmer and Daniel Blumberg to the prize, which is their third Golden Globe in fifteen years. They previously picked up the award for their soundtrack to The Social Network in 2010 and the animated film Soul in 2020.

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - "I Know" | Challengers (Original Score) - YouTube Watch On

Reznor and Ross were presented with the award by Elton John, who couldn’t help but let out a little “YAY!” when the winners’ names were read out.

Accepting the award, Ross gave a short speech: “This really means a lot, particularly in this special moment. First I’d like to thank my best friend, my musical partner, the great Trent Reznor. The music never felt like a safe choice, but it always felt like the right one. I’d like to thank the maestro, the visionary director, our friend Luca Guadagnino… To be honest, we always thought we’d get the call ‘Can you just turn it down a little?’ But it never came, and here we are.”

The ceremony - held at the Beverley Hilton in Los Angeles - kicked off the awards season for this year. The Globes usually provide a good indication of who will pick up the Oscars, which are scheduled for 3 March. Reznor and Ross are also nominated for Best Original Score and Original Song there.

The last couple of years have been busy ones for the Nine Inch Nails duo. Aside from Challengers, they have also been working on the soundtrack to the latest Daniel Craig film, Queer, which arrived in cinemas last month. Last year it was also announced they would be working as composers on the upcoming Disney film Tron: Ares.

On top of this, there is potentially new Nine Inch Nails music in the pipeline, too. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter last month, Reznor said that they were “taking the inspiration we’ve garnered and funnelling it into a Nine Inch Nails project, which we’re working on now. We’re ready to be back in the driver’s seat.”