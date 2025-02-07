“Sometimes I can do the big drum fill in the intro to The Trooper. But even then it's a bit flaky, it’s not clean”: Iron Maiden legend Nicko McBrain’s “difficult decision” to retire from touring

Drummer Nicko McBrain has talked about his “mixed emotions” after retiring from touring with Iron Maiden.

In an interview with Classic Rock, McBrain explains how he adapted his approach to playing drums on Maiden’s Future Past tour - his last with the band.

He reveals that he experienced difficulties with his dexterity since suffering a stroke in 2023, and as a result he had cut down down the fills in certain songs or omitted them altogether in others.

He tells Classic Rock: “It’s funny, because sometimes when I sit at my practice kit I can do the big drum fill in the intro to The Trooper. But even then it's a bit flaky, it’s not clean.”

In a separate interview with Chaoszine, McBrain reveals how and why he made the decision to retire.

He says he has “mixed emotions”, and explains: “I kind of made my mind up when we got to North America and talked to the boys about it, mainly Steve [Harris, bassist] and then the management. And everybody went, 'Okay. If that's what you wanna do, we understand.'

“So having said that, I get up some days and I'm, like, 'I'm gonna miss the next tour and I'm not gonna be able to go out on the road.’

"I wish I could still play with the guys. I wish I had my full fitness.”

He says of his performances on the Future Past tour: "I felt that I couldn't give it a hundred percent, certainly on [The] Trooper and other songs.

"And we made do, we got through it okay, but I felt that I was not being able to drive the band like I wanted to.”

McBrain says in conclusion: "It wasn't an easy decision by any means, but it was the best one — it was the best decision at the end of the day.

“Admittedly, I get good days and bad days, and the bad days are when I feel, 'Oh, I'm not gonna be out on those stages anymore looking at these wonderful fans of ours for all these years,' but at the end of the day, that's why I'm not doing it. That's not why I'm doing it, actually — I'm not doing it because it was just too much for me."