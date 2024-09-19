“Some people are just so ruthless with their own private life…”: Did Dua Lipa just take a swipe at Taylor Swift?
“They put it all out in a song because they know that it’s gonna attract people’s attention"
It appears that superstar Dua Lipa may have taken a subtle swipe at rival Taylor Swift in her 60 Minutes interview recently aired in the States.
While working hard to give away very little, Lipa pounced on the bait when responding to an observation that her upbeat and generically positive output doesn’t give a sense of “who you are”. The remark prompted Lipa to politely hit back, pointing out that she’s not one to drag her private life into her public performance.
“It’s something that I naturally hold back. Some people are just so ruthless with their own private life that they decide to put it all out in a song because they know that it’s gonna attract people’s attention.
"For me it was always important to make music that people really loved, not because I was putting someone out on blast. Or doing it for the clickbait at maybe someone else’s expense.”
The comment sounds suspiciously like a dig at Taylor Swift – the star who’s made serious bank by spilling the beans on her relationship ups and downs across multiple albums and huge hits. Perhaps most pointedly on Hey Stephen (believed to be about Love & Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles) and Dear John ( John Mayer?) and most famously on We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Jake Gyllenhaal?)
Swift is currently in the final throes of her globe-mashing Era’s tour with only the tacked-on Canadian dates through November and December 2024 to go.
Lipa, meanwhile, is on the promotional trail for upcoming gigs at the Royal Albert Hall in October and Wembley Stadium gigs in summer 2025.
Swift, of course, is currently dating record-setting NFL star Travis Kelce, who steered the Kansas City Chiefs through to win two Super Bowls in 2020 and 2023.
Lipa, meanwhile, is apparently cosying up to British actor Callum Turner – a star perhaps best known for his lead in 2019’s BBC miniseries The Capture and Apple+’s Masters of the Air.
