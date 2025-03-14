“One time when I fell into the drums, I really tried to own the moment!”: The rock band whose fans “cherish” every onstage disaster

News
By published

“It's not that embarrassing to me,” the singer says

Coheed And Cambria’s guitarist and lead vocalist Claudio Sanchez
(Image credit: Stuart Garneys)

Coheed And Cambria’s guitarist and lead vocalist Claudio Sanchez says that the band’s fans are happy to see him make mistakes on stage - because in that moment they’re getting something unique.

The new Coheed And Cambria album, The Father Of Make Believe, is released today (14 March), and as Claudio tells MusicRadar, he and the band’s drummer Josh Eppard have often discussed how to make the most of any onstage mishaps.

““Josh and I talk a lot about how if the mistake happens, you’ve got to own the mistake as if it was a part of the show,” Claudio says.

“There are moments where I forget lyrics, but those happen a lot. So it's not that embarrassing to me. I think those are just common to me now.

“I do remember this one moment where I tripped and fell to the ground. My instinct was to continue to perform, but also engage in the moment as if it was meant to be.

“Way back when we’d tour in a van and I was playing my Gibson SG, there was one time when I fell into the drums, and I really tried to own the moment!

He adds: “Starting the wrong song while the band is hitting something else - that's happened every once in a while.

“But I think that makes for a very interesting moment for your audience, because it's something that they're getting that no one else is.

“And I think we're lucky and very fortunate as Coheed to have such a welcoming fan base that those moments, I think, are cherished!”

Phil Weller
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists.

