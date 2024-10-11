Jonny Greenwood: Radiohead have "no plans" for 2025

Jonny Greenwood has put the dampener on the idea that a new Radiohead album or tour might appear any time soon by saying the band has “no plans” for 2025.

It was revealed not so long back – by his brother Colin – that the group had met up and rehearsed over the summer. This raised hopes that there might be some Radiohead activity on the horizon.

However, in an interview with NME, Jonny said that whilst the brief reunion had been “fun and natural”, there was nothing pencilled in for next year and that the respective members all had their own stuff going on for the time being: “we’ve lots of individual projects going on at the moment.”

For the guitarist and Thom Yorke this means The Smile, the project that released its third album Cutouts last week. It’s a quick follow up to Wall Of Eyes, which the group released back in January.

Meanwhile, his brother Colin is part of touring band for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and is about to set out on a global jaunt in support of the acclaimed Wild God album. He also has a new photo book, How To Disappear, coming out, featuring plenty of snaps of his brother and the other Radiohead members taken over the years.

Talking about his bro’s project, Jonny said: “I’ve pulled the same stupid face – one of panic/alarm – in 99 per cent of photos he’s taken of me over the years. So he just has lots of those. He could easily do a whole excruciating exhibit of that face. Luckily, he has hundreds of actually great photos (mostly not of his idiot brother) – and the book is brilliant. It shows how it really is to be in a band.”

Meanwhile Radiohead’s other guitarist Ed O’Brien has been working on a new solo album, a follow up to 2020’s Earth and Thom Yorke has adapted a new version of Radiohead’s 2003 album Hail To The Thief for a new production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet that will premiere in Manchester in April 2025.

So in other words there’s loads of Radiohead activity going on next year, it’s just not happening collectively.