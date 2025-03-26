“It’s too pop, y’know? When things are very processed, it’s like… processed cheese”: Róisín Murphy on why she couldn’t get onboard with Charli XCX’s Brat summer
It seems that the hyperpop sound isn't to her taste
Given that they’re both steeped in club culture and dance music history, you might have expected Róisín Murphy to have fully embraced Charli XCX’s Brat and its accompanying summer. However, it seems that this particular neon green cultural happening left the former Moloko singer rather underwhelmed.
Asked by the Sunday Times if either she or her teenage kids were onboard the Brat bandwagon, Murphy said: “Not really, no”. Explaining her reasoning, she added: “It’s too pop, y’know? When things are very processed, it’s like… processed cheese.”
Charli XCX is, of course, one of the most famous exponents of hyperpop, which tends to push the dial in a consciously exaggerated way in terms of both sound and production. As such, Murphy’s criticisms do make a certain amount of sense… though it’s all a matter of taste, of course.
Murphy has more time for the likes of Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey, it seems, but can’t see the similarities between their career paths and her own.
“They’re all really great - but straight out of club culture? I don’t know. In terms of real characters, there are not that many, no.”
This isn’t to say that she’s not willing to step out of her club-focused comfort zone in the future, though: “More voiceless instrumentation, maybe, working with different forms - why not?” she says as she considers her future direction. “As I get older, I don’t wanna fight so much with genre and clutter in the music.”
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“You ride with me to the gig. You can set up amplifiers and drums to your heart’s content”: Kiss star Gene Simmons defends his $12K ‘personal roadie’ deal
Heart’s Nancy Wilson told Chappell Roan that she’ll be her "rock and roll auntie if you ever need any advice,” and she also co-wrote and recorded her favourite song