“It will excite anyone who loves a story of an underdog beating the odds to become and remain one of Britain’s biggest musical exports”: New Iron Maiden doc is on the way

There’s an Iron Maiden documentary in production that will be released later in the year to commemorate the band’s 50th anniversary.

Universal Pictures has announced that it’ll be a full-length film that covers the whole of the band’s career from their formation in East London to becoming arguably the most successful metal band on the planet. It features interviews with all the main protagonists, including original vocalist Paul Di’Anno, who sadly died last year, as well as celebrity fans such as Lars Ulrich and Gene Simmons.

As yet there’s not a title. But we know that it will include animation which for the first time will bring the band’s much-loved mascot Eddie to life.

Not that they’d admit to being bothered about such things, but a Maiden doc has been overdue for some time. Certainly, there’s more than enough good material for one, from the group riding out numerous personnel changes as well as the changing tides of musical fashion.

Then there was the Flight 666 tour, where the group went around the world in a customised Boeing 757 (Ed Force One, as they dubbed it) that was flown by Bruce Dickinson himself. Along the way they scored one of the most unlikely of Number One singles and became one of the most successful British bands around the world.

Maiden’s manager Rod Smallwood has put out a statement saying: “We’re proud Universal Pictures Content Group has chosen to share the unique story of Iron Maiden with the world. We have given them unrestricted access to the band, our fans and musical peers. We trust that they will excite not only music fans but also anyone who loves a story of an underdog beating the odds to become and remain one of Britain’s biggest musical exports since our first record released 45 years ago.”

This year is shaping up to be a busy one for the band. In addition to the film, there’s also a book in the pipeline that will cover the band’s 50-year career. Infinite Dreams is a ‘visual book’ that will tell the story through images of iconic artwork, unseen photographs, stage props, handwritten lyrics and assorted Maiden ephemera.

“I’ve been pleasantly surprised at some of the stuff that I’ve managed to unearth for this book,” said Steve Harris in a recent interview with Kerrang! “I knew I had kept a lot of things from the early days but they have lasted really well and the photography has brought them back to life. I hope the fans are going to love looking at all the stuff presented like this! It’s the right time to bring it all together for part of our 50th celebrations.”