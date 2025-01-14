“I wanted to do it as if it was brand new”: Eric Clapton on his classic MTV Unplugged performance - which now features previously unseen footage

MTV have announced the release of Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later, a newly expanded version of the guitarist’s classic live acoustic set from 1992.

This extended, remixed and remastered edition features exclusive content of Clapton discussing the inspiration behind specific songs and performances prior to his performance at Bray Studios in Windsor, England.

At one point, Clapton says of his approach to reworking landmark songs: “I wanted to do it as if it was brand new."

The 90-minute special will premiere in select US and UK theatres on 27 January and 28 January before it is available to stream on Paramount+ beginning 12 February in the US and globally.

During the intimate performance, Clapton delivered first-time acoustic arrangements of hits including Layla, Tears in Heaven.

He also paid homage to the blues music that influenced him, performing classics including Before You Accuse Me, originally recorded by Bo Diddley, and Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out, originally recorded by Bessie Smith.

The subsequently released live album Unplugged was released in August 1992 and went on to sell over 26 million copies worldwide, thereby becoming the best-selling live album of all time.