“I said, ‘Wow, Jeff Beck has really taken it to the next level.’ But then I realised, ‘Wait a minute - this isn’t Jeff Beck!’”: Steve Stevens reveals his two all-time favourite guitar solos

By published

Billy Idol's sidekick pays tribute to Page and Holdsworth

Steve Stevens
(Image credit: Getty Images/Scott Legato)

Legendary guitarist Steve Stevens has named his two favourite guitar solos - and they come from two very different players.

Stevens is back in action this month with the release of the new album he has recorded with Billy Idol.

The album, titled Dream Into It, is released on 25 April.

But first, he tells MusicRadar about the solos he considers the most inspirational.

His first choice is a masterpiece from Led Zeppelin maestro Jimmy Page.

“If it has to be hard rock, the quintessential solo is obviously Jimmy Page on Stairway To Heaven,” he says.

“When that guitar solo hits… Jimmy is such a master of building through a peak, and then the sound just explodes.

“But I think that’s pretty common knowledge. I think most people would say that’s the ultimate rock guitar solo.”

Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven (Official Audio) - YouTube Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven (Official Audio) - YouTube
Watch On

Stevens’ second pick is a connoisseur’s choice.

In the late '70s, Allan Holdsworth was a member of progressive rock supergroup U.K. alongside drummer Bill Bruford, bassist/vocalist John Wetton and keyboard player Eddie Jobson.

On the group's self-titled debut album, released in 1978, is the track In The Dead Of Night.

The solo from Holdsworth in this track is a classic example of why he was revered by so many, including Eddie Van Halen, as the guitarist's guitarist.

Stevens says: “Allan Holdsworth's solo in the song In The Dead Of Night is one of my favourite electric guitar solos of all time. It’s astounding.

“I remember the first time someone played me Allan Holdsworth and said, ‘You’ve got to check this out…’

“I said, ‘Wow, Jeff Beck has really taken it to the next level…’ But then I realised, ‘Oh, wait a minute, this isn’t Jeff Beck!’

“I was just like, ‘This guy is on a whole ’nother level!’

Stevens continues: “Everything about those early Allan Holdsworth records was great. I devoured that stuff.

"I loved his tone. And I’m a sucker for a guitarist with a good vibrato.

“I don’t care if they play two notes or three notes, it’s all in the vibrato. That’s what I really want. That’s what really catches my ear.”

Stevens says that these two very different solos by Holdsworth and Page are still as inspiring as when he first heard them.

“When I listen back now,” he says, “those two solos give me the same feeling as they did then.”

