“I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head”: Did Lil Wayne just take a swipe at Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming Super Bowl success?

Why (oh why) can’t rappers just be friends? Yes, while today’s pop stars are ceaselessly falling over themselves to share the love and appear on each other’s tracks, it’s reassuring to see that rap stars still love to take sides and have ‘beef’.

The latest spat to hit the (streaming) airwaves concerns the lack of love lost between Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne, with the subject of Lamar’s upcoming (high-profile and highly lucrative) half-time performance at Super Bowl LIX (that’s 59 in new money) seemingly being the issue.

Kendrick Lamar. Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - YouTube Watch On

A new track doing the rounds on socials - entitled Stanley Cup - features [insert famous rapper with Lamar beef here] rapping: “You woke the giant, but do you have your level up? Perform the Super Bowl? I’d rather do the Stanley Cup,” with all fingers pointing at Wayne as its perpetrator.

This is the Lil Wayne diss track to Kendrick Lamar that Twitter(x) is talking about. Shit is absolutely fake. Some of y’all Fanbases just want to see these two talented icons fight. Like go outside and touch grass. pic.twitter.com/F1FHxhHx5zDecember 16, 2024

And it appears that Wayne isn’t even using ‘the Shaggy defence’ (It Wasn’t Me) to dodge the bullet at this point, instead choosing to enigmatically say nothing when pressed and thereby almost audibly sending Lamar a “Deal with it” instead.

But Lamar perhaps only has himself to blame for rattling Wayne’s cage. The diss follows Lamar’s track Wacced Out Murals (from his latest album, GNX) upon which he raps; “Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud. Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down.

“Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me. All these n****s agitated, I'm just glad they showin' their faces. Quite frankly, plenty artists, but they outdated. Old-ass flows, tryna convince me that you their favorite.”

After responding to Lamar in a Tweet it seems that he’s taken to what he does best to press the point home.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head,” Wayne wrote on X (formerly Twitter) “Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”

Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction,not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. LoveNovember 23, 2024

Seems that mixtape regular and G-Unit antagonist Joe Budden was the first to point the finger at Wayne being Stanley Cup’s originator, commenting on socials: “I’m hearing that somebody picked up the phone and tried to call and see what the energy was. I’m hearing that Kendrick didn’t answer.

“If I’m calling you rapper-to-rapper and you don’t answer… Now, I’m going in the booth. You have until I get in that booth to hit me back. I’m hearing that Wayne went in the booth.”

Joe Budden says Lil Wayne tried to call Kendrick Lamar about Wacced Out Murals and Kendrick didn’t pick up the phone which inspired Lil Wayne to go in the booth and make a response record to him 🧐🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/fhy14otgN9November 27, 2024

And, of course, it wouldn’t be 2024 without someone claiming that the whole thing is purely the product of artificial intelligence and that everyone needs to chill (and perhaps, Netflix, too).

Lamar compatriot and collaborator Hitta J3 certainly hopes so, Tweeting: “That lil Wayne diss better be A.I.” Or what, we wonder…

That lil Wayne diss better be A iDecember 16, 2024

After all, stranger things have happened. A diss track from Lamar entitled One Shot has already done the rounds online, being attributed to Lamar before being confirmed as AI-generated by TikTok favourite SyTheRapper.

Kendrick Lamar responds to Drake and J. Cole in seemingly leaked diss track 👀‼️“i dominated your favorite rapper you idolize, my silence is enough to make n****s apologize, retracting statements Cole saying he regretting his lyrics… how to kill a rapper let em do it to they… pic.twitter.com/XwdvBRbsdYApril 15, 2024

It’s a mixed up crazy world but you can always rely on hip-hop to tell it like it is. Maybe…