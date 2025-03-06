“Even using the word ‘end’, I thought, Oh, my God, no one has ever talked about that!”: Guitarist Phil X discusses the future of Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X insists that there is plenty of life left in the band - and reveals that plans for their next move are already in motion.

Phil replaced Richie Sambora as Bon Jovi guitarist in 2013, and was made a full-time member three years later.

He tells MusicRadar that despite Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal struggles in recent years, there has been no talk of ending the band.

Moreover, he says the spirit within the camp is excellent.

“Everybody’s in the same state of mind, which is about making music,” Phil says. “I just love it so much.”

Phil has also been busy with his other band The Drills, whose new album Pow! Right in the Kisser is released 28 March.

However, Phil says he has no difficulty in juggling his commitments between The Drills and Bon Jovi.

“It’s funny, because I’ve never thought of either of these as being at the forefront,’ he says. “I just love being able to do both.

“Obviously, The Drills is a van, and Bon Jovi is a jet, so there’s a big difference there!

“But if I have a guitar in my hands and a mic in my face, it could be twelve people or twelve thousand people - I’ll always feel like I’m doing what I love.

“So, there’s been Bon Jovi rehearsals,” he continues, “and they’re like, ‘Hey, we’re probably going to do some stuff in the fall.’

“I’m just waiting for the schedule, and then, I’ll plan The Drills around that.”

Phil also reveals that there has never been a definitive discussion within the band about the end of Bon Jovi.

“I don’t think there’s an end in sight,” he says. “It’s a machine!

“I think everybody loves the idea of moving forward. And I think we’re in a position to do that.

“It’s weird… you presenting that question the way you did, like even using the word 'end’ I thought, oh, my God… no one has ever talked about that!”

Phil says in conclusion: “I think I can do both [bands] comfortably. But there’s a third factor: being at home with my family.

“I have small kids who are nine and eleven. I like being in their lives as much as possible. I don’t want to disappear for too long at any point. But so far, it’s been good.

“I think it’ll continue, and I don’t think Jon wants to get on the road and disappear for two years, either.”