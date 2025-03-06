“Even using the word ‘end’, I thought, Oh, my God, no one has ever talked about that!”: Guitarist Phil X discusses the future of Bon Jovi

News
By
published
Phil X and Jon Bon Jovi on stage in 2018
Phil X and Jon Bon Jovi on stage in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images/Tim Mosenfelder)

Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X insists that there is plenty of life left in the band - and reveals that plans for their next move are already in motion.

Phil replaced Richie Sambora as Bon Jovi guitarist in 2013, and was made a full-time member three years later.

He tells MusicRadar that despite Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal struggles in recent years, there has been no talk of ending the band.

Moreover, he says the spirit within the camp is excellent.

“Everybody’s in the same state of mind, which is about making music,” Phil says. “I just love it so much.”

Phil has also been busy with his other band The Drills, whose new album Pow! Right in the Kisser is released 28 March.

Phil X & The Drills NEW ALBUM 'POW! Right In The Kisser' out SUMMER 2024 - YouTube Phil X & The Drills NEW ALBUM 'POW! Right In The Kisser' out SUMMER 2024 - YouTube
Watch On

However, Phil says he has no difficulty in juggling his commitments between The Drills and Bon Jovi.

“It’s funny, because I’ve never thought of either of these as being at the forefront,’ he says. “I just love being able to do both.

“Obviously, The Drills is a van, and Bon Jovi is a jet, so there’s a big difference there!

“But if I have a guitar in my hands and a mic in my face, it could be twelve people or twelve thousand people - I’ll always feel like I’m doing what I love.

“So, there’s been Bon Jovi rehearsals,” he continues, “and they’re like, ‘Hey, we’re probably going to do some stuff in the fall.’

“I’m just waiting for the schedule, and then, I’ll plan The Drills around that.”

Phil also reveals that there has never been a definitive discussion within the band about the end of Bon Jovi.

I don’t think there’s an end in sight,” he says. “It’s a machine!

“I think everybody loves the idea of moving forward. And I think we’re in a position to do that.

“It’s weird… you presenting that question the way you did, like even using the word 'end’ I thought, oh, my God… no one has ever talked about that!”

Phil says in conclusion:I think I can do both [bands] comfortably. But there’s a third factor: being at home with my family.

“I have small kids who are nine and eleven. I like being in their lives as much as possible. I don’t want to disappear for too long at any point. But so far, it’s been good.

“I think it’ll continue, and I don’t think Jon wants to get on the road and disappear for two years, either.”

Categories
Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
Lead singer Johnny Rotten and guitarist Steve Jones of the punk band &quot;The Sex Pistols&quot; perform their last concert in Winterland on January 14, 1978 in San Francisco, California

“I've got no hard feelings towards John”: Sex PIstol Steve Jones is open to a truce with John Lydon
Carl Douglas Kung Fu Fighting

“Kung Fu Fighting was the B-side so I went over the top on the 'huhs' and the 'hahs' and the chopping sounds. It was a B-side - who was going to listen?”: The neglected B-sides that ended up becoming monster hits
Apple MacBook Air M4

Apple announces new MacBook Pro, iPad Air and iPad models (oh, and “the most powerful Mac ever made”)
See more latest
Most Popular
Apple MacBook Air M4
Apple announces new MacBook Pro, iPad Air and iPad models (oh, and “the most powerful Mac ever made”)
Joby Hobbs and Luke Hobbs of Gardiner Houlgate with two five-necked Hutchins guitars
“Hutchins make boutique and retro guitars, often creating instruments that, by Gary’s own admission, ‘should never have been made’”: How many necks are too many necks? Hutchins’ epic five and six-necked electric guitars go up for auction
les paul
"This console is where multi-track recording was born": The Les Paul Recording Studio opens with "meticulously restored" equipment used by the inventor and guitarist
Lead singer Johnny Rotten and guitarist Steve Jones of the punk band &quot;The Sex Pistols&quot; perform their last concert in Winterland on January 14, 1978 in San Francisco, California
“I've got no hard feelings towards John”: Sex PIstol Steve Jones is open to a truce with John Lydon
Neil Young and Charli XCX
Neil Young’s set clash with Charli XCX might be the big Glastonbury 2025 talking point, but it could be another Saturday night headliner who gives fans a scheduling headache
Harley Benton ST-Modern HH: the budget gear giant&#039;s latest design is a stripped-down, beginner-friendly S-style available in Seafoam Green, Black and Daphne Blue, and as a left-handed model in Seafoam Green
“Strips away all the excess to reveal a pure rock machine”: Harley Benton rolls out the ST-Modern HH – a beginner-friendly dual-humbucker S-style with Tom DeLonge vibes and a sub-$200 price tag
Kratftwerk
“We should use the tools of today’s society to create music – otherwise it is just antique”: How Kraftwerk’s The Model set the prototype for modern pop
spark
Get 3 months of access to 55 Universal Audio plugins for (almost) nothing with this unmissable Spark deal
Left to right D&#039;Arcy Wretzky (bass), Jimmy Chamberlin (drums), Billy Corgan (lead singer and guitar) and James Iha (guitar) of American rock band Smashing Pumpkins, Amsterdam, Netherlands 1st July 1993
“Probably one of the most misunderstood bands in the history of rock ‘n’ roll”: Who could Billy Corgan be talking about?
Steve Vai with David Lee Roth in 1986
“What would be totally ridiculous and would grab everyone’s interest? I said, ‘I’m going to make my guitar talk!’”: When Steve Vai was in direct competition with Eddie Van Halen