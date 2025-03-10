“I could play the same parts that Edward played - but it never sounded like him”: Steve Vai reveals his favourite Van Halen song to play
And he ain't talkin' 'bout Jump!
Steve Vai was the guitar-playing sidekick for David Lee Roth in the late ’80s, appearing on the first two albums that the singer made after leaving Van Halen - Eat ’Em And Smile and Skyscraper.
But as Vai tells MusicRdar, one of the best things about working with Roth was the chance to perform classic Van Halen songs in concert.
“I mean, every one of those songs was a classic!” Vai says. “Have you ever tried playing along to those parts? They’re so fun!
“Panama, Unchained, Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love... they’re all incredible. That band had written so many great songs.
“For a guitar player, those parts were so much fun. They’re like little orchestrations that fit really well together.
“It was all so well-organised. They were put together in such a cool and appropriate way that made them speak. It was fun, heavy and rock ’n' roll.
“I could play the same parts that Edward played - anybody can within reason. But it never sounded like him.
“At the time I knew not to even try because that would have been a dead giveaway I didn’t have anything to offer.
“That would also piss the fans off, because you are inviting comparisons and trying to fit into somebody’s shoes, as opposed to saying, ‘Hey, well I wear a different pair of shoes!’
“I guess if I had to pick a favourite, it was probably Panama, because I loved all the chords.
“Hot For Teacher was great, too," Vai says. "We would also do Pretty Woman, and I loved playing that.
“Such great tunes to play. Every young rock guitar player would be bound to enjoy going through all that stuff.”
