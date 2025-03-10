“I could play the same parts that Edward played - but it never sounded like him”: Steve Vai reveals his favourite Van Halen song to play

News
By
published

And he ain't talkin' 'bout Jump!

Vai performing with David Lee Roth in 1986
Vai performing with David Lee Roth in 1986 (Image credit: Getty Images/Clayton Call/)

Steve Vai was the guitar-playing sidekick for David Lee Roth in the late ’80s, appearing on the first two albums that the singer made after leaving Van Halen - Eat ’Em And Smile and Skyscraper.

But as Vai tells MusicRdar, one of the best things about working with Roth was the chance to perform classic Van Halen songs in concert.

“I mean, every one of those songs was a classic!” Vai says. “Have you ever tried playing along to those parts? They’re so fun!

“Panama, Unchained, Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love... they’re all incredible. That band had written so many great songs.

“For a guitar player, those parts were so much fun. They’re like little orchestrations that fit really well together.

“It was all so well-organised. They were put together in such a cool and appropriate way that made them speak. It was fun, heavy and rock ’n' roll.

“I could play the same parts that Edward played - anybody can within reason. But it never sounded like him.

“At the time I knew not to even try because that would have been a dead giveaway I didn’t have anything to offer.

“That would also piss the fans off, because you are inviting comparisons and trying to fit into somebody’s shoes, as opposed to saying, ‘Hey, well I wear a different pair of shoes!’

“I guess if I had to pick a favourite, it was probably Panama, because I loved all the chords.

“Hot For Teacher was great, too," Vai says. "We would also do Pretty Woman, and I loved playing that.

“Such great tunes to play. Every young rock guitar player would be bound to enjoy going through all that stuff.”

Categories
Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences. He's interviewed everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handling lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists
Ben Eller wears a black Dunlop Tortex T-shirt [left] and holds a double-cut electric guitar; [right] Troy Sanders and Bill Kelliher perform onstage with Mastodon.

“Can you learn 17 Mastodon songs immediately? Please give some love, stage right, say hello to Mr Ben Eller”: YouTuber makes Mastodon live debut following Brent Hinds’ shock exit – but what’s next for the prog-metal behemoths?
Francis Rossi at Live Aid

“Freddie Mercury got me in a half-nelson. I couldn’t move!”: A rock legend’s backstage antics at Live Aid - and his beef with a fellow star
Yamaha CSP-255 review

"The Stream Light feature is nothing short of revolutionary - a learning tool that once felt like science fiction": Yamaha CSP-255 digital piano review
See more latest
Most Popular
Ben Eller wears a black Dunlop Tortex T-shirt [left] and holds a double-cut electric guitar; [right] Troy Sanders and Bill Kelliher perform onstage with Mastodon.
“Can you learn 17 Mastodon songs immediately? Please give some love, stage right, say hello to Mr Ben Eller”: YouTuber makes Mastodon live debut following Brent Hinds’ shock exit – but what’s next for the prog-metal behemoths?
Francis Rossi at Live Aid
“Freddie Mercury got me in a half-nelson. I couldn’t move!”: A rock legend’s backstage antics at Live Aid - and his beef with a fellow star
vessels
"It's been in the real world and put back into the computer... that's the magical ingredient": Tired of lifeless synth plugins? Try this Aphex Twin-inspired sample instrument based on re-amped hardware synth recordings
Dolly Parton
“Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end. They live in memory and in song”: Dolly Parton’s new song is a tribute to her late husband
Doechii and Lauryn Hill
“The first full length album I ever listened to was The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill”: Doechii describes joining Lauryn Hill on stage in Miami as “the greatest honor hip-hop could give me”
Olly Pearson
“I remember him dancing to Girls, Girls, Girls by Mötley Crüe when we were at soft play": 11-year-old guitarist plays AC/DC, Van Halen and Queen to wow the judges on Britain's Got Talent
Harry Styles
Sony Music says it has removed over 75,000 deepfake tracks from streaming platforms, which include voice models of Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Queen
Jack White of The Dead Weather performs, playing drums, on day seven of New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival on May 2, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana
“I didn’t care about the guitar. I wanted to be a drummer my whole life. That was all I cared about”: Jack White tells Oxford Union he didn’t care about the guitar but needed to play it to achieve "validity"
Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris goes country for his first step back behind the mic in a decade
Lzzy Hale and Arejay Hale on stage in 2009
“You don’t stop the show for any reason - not even when you don’t have a drummer onstage because he's locked outside the building!”: Halestorm star Lzzy Hale tells her funniest gig story