"I could have the beginnings of a Queen song right there in front of me now": Brian May says that he and Roger Taylor are "constantly writing"

Brian May has once again hinted that new Queen music is a possibility.
Speaking to MOJO magazine, the guitarist was asked if he could imagine writing another song for Queen.
May replied: “I think it could happen.”
Last year, May’s bandmate, drummer Roger Taylor, also addressed the subject of new Queen music.
“Brian and myself were talking the other day, and we both said that if we feel we have some good material, why not?” Taylor said. “We can still play. We can still sing. So I don’t see why not.”
In his new interview with MOJO, May added: “Both Roger and I are constantly writing and coming up with ideas and doing things in our studios. I could have the beginnings of a Queen song right there in front of me now. It’s just whether the idea reaches maturity or not. It’s whether that seed can grow.”
It is now 30 years since the release of the final Queen album, Made in Heaven, which arrived four years after the death of singer Freddie Mercury.
Since 2001, May and Taylor have toured with singer Adam Lambert as Queen + Adam Lambert.
Roger Taylor is also interviewed in the new issue of MOJO, and names his favourite song that Brian May wrote for Queen.
“Who Wants To live Forever is a great Brian song,” he says. “But it would have been even better if he’d let Freddie sing all of it.
“I think it’s slightly over-arranged, too, but wonderful all the same.”
